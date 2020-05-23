Murder accused killed by accomplices’ firing

OKARA: A murder accused, who had escaped from the Sahiwal Central Jail a month ago, was killed by the firing of his accomplice here. Depalpur City policemen were patrolling the area when three men on a motorcycle passed from there. The policemen signaled them to stop, but the bikers opened fire on them. The police also retaliated. A bit later the accused left their bike and again opened fire on the police. As a result, one bike rider was hit by the bullet of his accomplices and he fell on the ground while two others succeeded to escape. The injured biker died on way to the THQ Hospital. Later, he was identified as Saadi Ahmad of Amli Moti village, who had escaped from the jail a month ago. He had killed senior lawyer Amjad Wattoo of Depalpur, a taxi driver and two others sometime ago. Meanwhile, District Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the policemen.