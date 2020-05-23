7,000 bags of pulses recovered from warehouse

FAISALABAD: The district administration has sealed a warehouse for storing pulses and gram in huge quantity.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool inspected the warehouse near Sadhar on Jhang Road and recovered 7,000 bags of pulses that were stored there. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool seized 400 bags of wheat and delivered them to the wheat centre at Sir Shameer.

DPC MEETS: A meeting of the District Peace Committee was held at the DC Office. Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali thanked the religious scholars for their full cooperation in the month of Ramazan. He appealed to the people to take precautionary measures on Eidul Fitr. Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni, Syed Muhammad Jaffar Naqvi, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal and others appreciated the steps taken by the district administration to prevent spread of coronavirus and assured all possible cooperation on the occasion of Eidul Fitr prayers.

EID GIFTS: Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad visited the District Jail and distributed Eid gifts among male and female inmates. DIG Prisons Saeedullah Gondal, CPO Sohail Chaudhry, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Asma Ejaz Cheema, Superintendent Jail Ali Akbar Gujjar and other jail officials were also present. The provincial minister said that patience should not be lost in order to lead a clean life. He expressed his compassion and love for the children. The jail superintendent said that a series of educational and remedial programmes was also underway in the jail.