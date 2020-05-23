13 more die of coronavirus, 1,073 more test positive in Punjab

LAHORE: The death of 13 more Covid-19 patients on Friday raised toll to 310 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raced to 18,455 with the addition of 1,073 new infections in the province.

So far 116 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 58 in Rawalpindi, 44 Multan, 29 Gujranwala, 26 Faisalabad, nine Sargodha, six Gujrat, five Rahim Yar Khan, three Bahawalpur, two each in Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Sialkot and Toba Tek Singh and one each in Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Narowal.

Out of total Covid-19 patients in Punjab so far, 1,926 are preachers of Tablighi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims returning from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 15,675 citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

So far 8,836 Covid-19 patients have been reported in Lahore, 1,471 Rawalpindi, 1,313 Multan, 1,151 Gujranwala, 744 Faisalabad, 695 Sialkot, 602 Gujrat, 379 Sargodha, 340 DG Khan, 283 Sheikhupura, 211 Rahim Yar Khan, 209 Kasur, 196 Muzaffargarh, 192 Hafizabad, 177 Jhelum, 170 Mandi Bahauddin, 156 Bahawalpur, 143 Lodhran, 111 Vehari, 108 Khushab, 102 Narowal, 97 Bhakkar, 87 Nankana Sahib, 85 Attock, 79 Sahiwal, 69 Jhang, 62 Bahawalnagar, 60 Layyah, 51 Rajanpur, 46 Chiniot, 45 Okara, 41 Pakpattan, 40 Mianwali, 38 Khanewal, 37 Toba Tek Singh and 30 Chakwal.

As per spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 191,910 tests have been conducted in the province. Out of them, he said, 18,455 have been tested positive for the virus. He said that highest number of cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group, followed by 31-45 years age group. He said that lowest number of cases have been reported from above 70 years age group. He said that 5,354 patients have recovered and sent to their homes, 310 died while 12,811 were under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities. Out of 1,886 suspected healthcare workers, he said, 241 have been tested positive for the virus.