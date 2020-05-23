Fesco SDO, LS suspended for negligence

FAISALABAD: Fesco Chief Engineer Muhammad Umar Lodhi Friday suspended Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) and Line Superintendent (LS) on charges of negligence, delinquency and abuse of powers.According to a Fesco spokesman, the Fesco Chief Engineer received complaints against SDO Operation Civil Line Subdivision Jhang Bilal Ratar and LS-II Saqib Ejaz of Allama Iqbal Subdivision Faisalabad. He suspended both the officers and directed them to report to the Fesco Headquarters. The Chief Engineer issued directives for inquiry against them. Further action would be taken on the bases of inquiry report, the spokesman added.

Fesco issue shutdown program: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown program for May 28 for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines: According to the program issued by the company, power supply from al-Fareed feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Sarfraz Colony, Khan Street, LCM and Data Street feeders originating from 132-KV FSD City grid station, People’s Colony No 2, Fowara Chowk, Hilal Road and Kareem Town feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station and Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 2 pm, while Razaabad and Madinaabad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narawala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm on May 28. Similarly, electricity supply from Bilal Street feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 1 pm whereas Kashmir Road and G-Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8 am to 2 pm on May 28.