UK to quarantine new arrivals from June 8

LONDON: Britain’s Home Office has announced that new arrival to the United Kingdom will face 14 days of self-isolation.

A Home Office spokesman told The News that new measures at the UK border have been announced to guard against a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Friday that as the transmission rate in the UK falls, and the number of travellers arriving in the UK begins to increase in the coming months, imported cases may pose a larger threat as they could become a higher proportion of the overall number of infections in the UK and increase the spread of the disease.

Patel said: “As the world begins to emerge from what we hope is the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, we must look to the future and protect the British public by reducing the risk of cases crossing our border. We are introducing these new measures now to keep the transmission rate down and prevent a devastating second wave.

“I fully expect the majority of people will do the right thing and abide by these measures. But we will take enforcement action against the minority of people who endanger the safety of others.” The arrangements are due to come into effect on 8 June.

Speaking to this correspondent, a Home Office spokesman said that through the new online locator contact form all arriving passengers will need to provide details of their self-isolation accommodation. If this does not meet the necessary requirements – such as hotels, or with friends or family -- they will be required to self-isolate in facilities arranged by the government, he said.

The spokesman said that people should use personal transport, such as a car, to travel to their accommodation where possible. Once they arrive there, they should not leave their accommodation for 14 days.

This means that they should not go to work, school, or public areas, or use public transport or taxis. They should not have visitors, including friends and family, unless they are providing essential support. They should not go out to buy food or other essentials where they can rely on others.

The spokesman said: Those entering the UK will also be encouraged to download the NHS Covid-19 app at the border, once rolled out nationally, and use it for the duration of their stay in the UK. Once self-isolation is complete people should follow the current government guidelines on social distancing measures.”