Sons of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi ‘forgive’ killers

By News Desk

RIYADH: The sons of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Friday they “forgive” the killers of their father, a move analysts said effectively grants clemency to five convicts on death row.

Khashoggi — a royal family insider turned critic — was killed and dismembered at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

His family’s pardon is expected to spare the lives of five unnamed people sentenced to death over the murder in a December court ruling.

“On this holy night of this blessed month (of Ramadan)... we the sons of martyr Jamal Khashoggi announce we forgive and pardon those who killed our father,” the Washington Post columnist’s son Salah Khashoggi said on Twitter.

Saudi authorities did not immediately comment on the legal ramifications of the announcement from Salah, who resides in the kingdom and has denied reports of a financial settlement with the government.

“What this essentially means is that the killers will avoid capital punishment” as the family reserved the right to forgive them under Shariah law, Ali Shihabi, a Saudi author and analyst close to the government said on Twitter. “Other legal procedures by the state continue.”

The announcement drew anger from Khashoggi’s fiancee Hatice Cengiz, who said “no one” had the right to pardon his murderers. “His ambush and heinous murder does not have a statute of limitations,” Cengiz said on Twitter. “We will not pardon the killers nor those who ordered the killing.”

Salah has previously said he has “full confidence” in the judicial system, and criticised opponents he said were seeking to exploit the case.

Out of 11 individuals indicted in the case — most of whom remain unnamed — five were sentenced to death, three face jail terms totalling 24 years and the others were acquitted, according to the public prosecutor.

The December verdict underscored Saudi efforts to draw a line under the crisis as it seeks to reboot its international image ahead of this year’s G20 summit in Riyadh.

Saudi prosecutors had said deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri oversaw Khashoggi’s killing and the US Treasury had claimed the royal court’s media czar Saud al-Qahtani was “part of the planning and execution” of the operation that led to the murder.

Qahtani was investigated but not indicted “due to insufficient evidence” and Assiri was charged, but eventually acquitted on the same grounds, according to the public prosecutor.