Pakistan’s virus cases top 51,000 with nearly 1,100 deaths

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The nationwide Covid-19 death toll hit the grim total of 1,087, with confirmed cases nearing 52,000 on Friday.

Just a day earlier, Pakistan saw its highest rise in deaths and the number of Covid-19 cases reported during last 24 hours with 50 deaths and 2,603 new confirmed cases across the country. The emergence of new cases across the country takes the nation-wide tally to almost 51,889 cases.

The country has been easing its lockdown in order to ward off an economic crisis from stagnating growth and the adverse effects of coronavirus on the financial structure of the country.

Meanwhile, Muslims across Asia have packed out markets as they prepare for the annual Eidul Fitr holiday, ignoring coronavirus guidelines even as infections rise. The celebration, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is preceded by a rush to buy new clothes, gifts and sweet treats for loved ones.

It is expected to begin over the weekend in most countries, and Sunday or Monday in Pakistan, depending on when the new moon is sighted. Despite the deadly risk posed by the virus, shoppers in Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Afghanistan pressed on.

“For over two months my children were homebound,” said Ishrat Jahan, a mother of four, at a bustling market in Rawalpindi. “This feast is for the kids, and if they can’t celebrate it with new garments there is no point in us working so hard throughout the year.”

“Because of the lockdown things (to buy) have piled up,” Sana Ahmed told AFP at a market in Lahore. “Stores will be closed again during Eid so I must get this shopping done. We can’t remain locked up at home forever, life has to go on.”

While most upmarket stores and malls in the city have enforced hygiene and social distancing rules, such measures are virtually impossible to implement in the bazaars used by most Pakistanis.

Markets were full in Peshawar and Quetta though vendors in Karachi complained of a lack of customers.

In the Afghan capital Kabul, shoppers—only some wearing protective face masks and gloves—thronged busy markets stocking up on spices and buying new colourful headscarves for the celebrations.