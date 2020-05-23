Afghans throng markets ahead of Muslim holiday despite virus fears

KABUL: Kabul’s markets were teeming on Friday in the countdown to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr as Afghans disregarded government safety guidelines to contain rising coronavirus infections across the country.

Afghanistan had recorded 9,216 cases of COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the virus, and 205 deaths as of Friday, the health ministry said. The highest number of cases has been in Kabul, a city of six million that has been under a lockdown of varying intensity since March 28.

“It’s almost two months that Afghans have been in quarantine and surely everyone has suffered a lot during this period,” Ghulam Hussain, a Kabul resident at one busy market, told Reuters.

Prices for everything in the market have shot up during the lockdown, he added. Two of the largest markets in the heart of Kabul visited by Reuters were packed, with most shoppers not wearing masks or gloves and not observing social distancing rules.