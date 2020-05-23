close
Sat May 23, 2020
AFP
May 23, 2020

France sets second round of elections for June 28

World

AFP
May 23, 2020

PARIS: France will be called on to vote on June 28 in a postponed second round of local elections, unless a new coronavirus flare-up makes it too risky, the government said Friday. The poll, originally set for March 22, was called off amid the lockdown due to the pandemic. “After weighing the pros and cons, we believe that our democratic life must resume,” Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said at a press conference with Interior Minister Christophe Castaner. Masks will be obligatory, and voters will again be urged to come with their own pens for signing registries in a bid to minimise contagion risk. Philippe said the government´s scientific advisory panel had estimated that sufficient safeguards can be taken to mitigate contagion risks for the 16 million people in nearly 5,000 cities and towns eligible to vote after a clear winner did not emerge in the first round on March 15.

