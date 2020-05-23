Trump refuses to wear mask in front of cameras

YPSILANTI: President Donald Trump said Thursday he’d finally overcome his aversion to wearing masks against the coronavirus — yet he didn’t want be photographed. Touring a Ford auto factory in Ypsilanti, Michigan, where workers have converted to building respirators and other medical equipment for fighting COVID-19, Trump held up a mask and declared he’d covered his face earlier. “I had one on before. I wore one in this back area but I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” he told reporters and photographers covering his visit. Nearly everyone at the Ford factory was wearing a face covering, in line with company policy and government recommendations on curtailing the highly contagious virus. In a statement from the auto giant, it said that company chairman Bill Ford “encouraged President Trump to wear a mask when he arrived. He wore a mask during a private viewing of three Ford GTs from over the years. The President later removed the mask for the remainder of the visit.”