Afghan cyclist in ‘door-to-door’ campaign to curb virus

JALALABAD, Afghanistan: Afghan cyclist Idrees Syawash is determined to help curb the spread of the coronavirus so he pedals across rural areas encouraging people to wear masks and wash their hands. “When coronavirus came to Afghanistan, I went to some villages and saw that people were not aware of it at all,” Syawash, 27, told AFP as he travelled across the eastern province of Nangarhar this week. “I decided to use my bicycle... to launch a door-to-door awareness campaign. “The local government is supporting me because I am doing this work for a good cause,” Syawash said.