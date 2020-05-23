UK to introduce 14-day quarantine for international arrivals

LONDON: Travellers arriving in Britain from abroad will face 14 days in quarantine, a senior minister confirmed on Friday, saying the government would give details later. The self-isolation rules will apply to international arrivals to the UK and include Britons returning to the country. “People who are coming to the UK will have to do quarantine,” Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told Sky news. “We’re saying to people you’ve got to make your own arrangements, if you’re coming to the UK then you need to make those arrangements. “Obviously for the UK citizens coming back they’ll be able to quarantine at home, for visitors they will need to make arrangements for where they can do that quarantine for 14 days. The plans are expected to come into force next month and further details are due to be outlined by Home Secretary Priti Patel at a daily briefing. Lewis said the policy would be reviewed every three weeks. There are expected to be exemptions for road hauliers and medical officials, and the common travel area with Ireland and the Channel Islands will be unaffected.