‘It has even changed death’: Virus disrupts burials in Turkey

ISTANBUL: In normal times, almost 200 people would have attended the funeral for Ahmet Ucukcu’s 95-year-old father at an Istanbul cemetery. The coronavirus which took his life has changed all that. “Many of my relatives wouldn’t come except for close family members and his sons who were authorised to attend only,” Ucukcu told AFP. “We are just six or seven people.

The scaled-down ceremony took place at a cemetery in the city’s Beykoz district on the Asian side, which was built in March when Turkey confirmed its first virus case. It already houses the remains of over 700 people who died of contagious diseases including COVID-19. Ucukcu lost his father Ali to the virus after the old man was treated for 10 days. He also suffered from chronic illnesses. Gathered around the grave, Ucukcu and his close family — all wearing protective masks and standing a few paces from each other — say prayers after the coffin is buried. Before the pandemic a shroud would suffice. Only an hour earlier, the group were at a nearby morgue where the body was washed by personnel in hazmat suits before being wrapped in cloth and placed in a coffin. A small collective prayer was then held outside the morgue with those attending respecting social distancing rules. The imam — also in a hazmat suit — led the funeral prayers for the deceased before the coffin was taken by hearse to the Beykoz cemetery.

Ayhan Koc, head of Istanbul’s cemeteries department, said a fast burial without traditional Islamic rituals was an efficient and correct method given the current situation. He said in the past there would have been a funeral prayer after the midday and afternoon prayers but now the aim was to ensure a speedy burial, without even taking the body to the mosque. The government shut down mosques in March for mass prayers as part of efforts to stop the spread of the virus.