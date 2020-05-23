China military budget growth slows to 6.6%

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China will increase its military budget by a slower 6.6 percent this year, the government announced Friday at the opening session of its annual National People´s Congress. The budget will be set at 1.268 trillion yuan ($178 billion) for the year — the second-biggest in the world after the United States — continuing a downward trend in military spending and lower than last year´s increase of 7.5 percent. Beijing´s defence budget pales in comparison to the $738 billion allotted for this year´s US military budget. The announcement comes as Sino-US tensions rise due to the coronavirus pandemic and as China remains locked in territorial disputes with neighbouring countries including India, Japan, and Vietnam over the South China Sea.