South Africa scientists say up to 50,000 Covid-19 deaths possible

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa could see up to 50,000 coronavirus deaths and as many as 3 million infections by the end of the year as the southern hemisphere winter leads to a higher rate of infection, scientific models showed on Thursday. The country already has the highest number of infections and deaths on the continent, with more than 18,000 identified cases and 339 deaths, but a national lockdown entering its ninth week had slowed infections. However scientists and statisticians hired by the health ministry to model the spread of the disease said the country could see between 35,000 and 50,000 coronavirus deaths by November. “We haven’t really crushed the curve,” said one of the experts, Harry Moultrie, in a presentation shown on television.