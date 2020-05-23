Mustafa Kamal alleges MQM-P leaders pursuing personal interests

Criticising its nemesis, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, without naming it, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Syed Mustafa Kamal said apathy towards Karachi was at its peak while its so-called representatives were busy in grabbing more ministries as knowing that this term was their last chance, they are making sure to pursue their personal interests as much as possible.

“The so-called claimants of Muhajir community still have two federal ministries, six members of the National Assembly, 14 members of the Sindh Assembly, mayorship and deputy mayorship of Karachi and Hyderabad, chairmanships of Karachi’s four districts and 130 union councils,” said Kamal, while talking with a delegation of Karachi’s political activists at the party’s secretariat. “But despite it, the situations of Karachi and Hyderabad are highly deplorable.”

He said those who were still watching the grim circumstances as silent spectators and not supporting voice against oppression and the oppressors were in fact the real oppressors and their future generations would never forgive them.

“Voicing concern against the evil and oppressing forces for the greater good of people at large is the characteristic of the civilised and developed nations,” he said.

According to Kamal, the patience of people was running out but the federal, provincial and city governments continued to be oblivious to the public issues. “They either understand the judiciary's directions or understand the language of public protest. The PSP will announce its strategy after Eidul Fitr.”