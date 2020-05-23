close
Sat May 23, 2020
Obituary

Muhammad Habib Khan Ghauri, father of Irfan Ghauri, layout assistant at The News, Karachi, died of heart attack at a hospital in Karachi on Friday.

The deceased was laid to rest in Mohabbat Shah Graveyard near UP Morr in New Karachi. His Soyem will be held at Masjid Usman bin Affan between Zohr and Asr prayers on Sunday. Women can offer condolences at House No. A-121, Pahar Gunj, Block Q, North Nazimabad.

