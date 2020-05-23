JI to launch protest campaign after Eid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has announced a campaign against the Sindh government after Eid, saying that the government has miserably failed to keep any of its promises.
In a statement issued on Friday, he said his party would launch the campaign, ‘Awami Tehreek’, as all the pro-labour announcements made by the government had turned out to be just hollow slogans.
He said the daily-wagers had greatly suffered due to the two-month lockdown in Sindh. He demanded of the government to keep its promise that no workers would be laid off during the lockdown and all would be paid their salaries.