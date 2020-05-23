Five suspects held

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Friday claimed to have arrested five motorcycle thieves during separate raids in the city.

The AVLC Keamari and Bin Qasim arrested Inayat Ullah be alias Jahangir, son of Shafi Uddin, Tariq Javed and Ghulam Murtaza son of Abdul Majeed. Two stolen motorcycles bearing registration numbers KDF-7059 and BRM-421 were also recovered from their possession.

In a separate raid, the AVLC SITE arrested Noman alias Nomi, son of Arshad, and Hamza son of Jan Dad Khan for being involved in motorcycle lifting. A stolen two-wheeler bearing registration number KNN-5022 was also recovered from his possession.