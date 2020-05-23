BSL-3 laboratory at KU turned into large COVID-19 testing facility

The biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) laboratory at the University of Karachi’s Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine & Drug Research has been transformed into a large testing facility to help the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This laboratory is a part of the National Institute of Virology that was established last year with the financial support of the federal government. Following the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the BSL-3 lab was converted into a COVID-19 diagnostic centre for testing hundreds of samples provided daily by the province’s health department.

Prof Dr Iqbal Choudhary, the director of KU’s International Centre for Chemical & Biological Sciences (ICCBS) and COMSTECH coordinator general, said this on Thursday while speaking at a meeting of volunteers held at the virology institute. He said that this is a unique example of an academic institution promptly aligning to meet national need. He appreciated the support of the Sindh government for the completion of the remaining work of the BSL-3 lab.

Dr Choudhary praised the efforts of National Task Force for COVID-19 Chairman Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, who followed through various science and technology initiatives to help the nation out in the massive international health crisis.

He said the diagnostic capacity of the COVID-19 infection had been immensely widened in the province just after the BSL-3 lab began work at the Dr Panjwani Centre. Dr Choudhary, who is one of the members of the task force, thanked the CM and Health & Population Welfare Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho for their kind support and trust shown to the Dr Panjwani Centre, which comes under the ICCBS.

He pointed out that the ICCBS is a tremendous model of a university-based research centre that is serving the national healthcare system at the time of a pandemic.

He said that every citizen is required to take precautionary measures as it is the only weapon to fight against the fatal threat of COVID-19. He said the virology institute, which operates under the Dr Panjwani Centre, is working to produce quality researches as well as researchers who can play their due role in the areas of research and development in the country.