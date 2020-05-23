Smuggled items worth Rs7.7 million seized

The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) and Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) of the Pakistan Customs have seized smuggled goods worth millions of rupees.

A spokesman for the Customs said that during an anti-smuggling drive, the ASO and MCC Preventive Karachi carried out a raid at a warehouse at the City Railway Station and seized goods labelled as “Made in India” and “Via Karachi in transit to Afghanistan”, marking smuggled items which were transported from Lahore to Karachi by a cargo bogie.

The seized items included various brands of hair oil (Vatika, Parachute, Himalaya, Dabur Amla, Emami) made in India, with the total value of Rs3,912,480, 558 kilograms of a hair spray worth Rs446,400, four cartons of a massager worth Rs493,440, 10 cartons of body spray worth Rs422,400, 71 cartons of Dabur Red Toothpaste of India worth Rs339,690, 27 cartons of foreign toothbrush worth Rs607,308, 14 cartons of Nutella G750 worth Rs156,800, 180 tyres of various brands and sizes worth Rs1,126,400, and 411 Chinese wall clocks worth Rs205,500. The grand total of the seized items’ worth was estimated at Rs7.7 million. An FIR was lodged; however, no arrest was made in the case. Further investigations are under way.