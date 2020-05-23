Man remanded in lawyer’s kidnapping, murder case

A judicial magistrate on Friday sent a suspect in police custody for a week for allegedly kidnapping a 70-year-old lawyer for ransom and murdering him.

The Central district’s judicial magistrate also ordered the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police to include the Anti-Terrorism Act in the case and present the suspect, identified as Awais, before the anti-terrorism courts administrative by May 28.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested following investigation into the kidnapping of Advocate Farhat Ali Sarkari. Askari was later found dead in a suitcase in Surjani Town’s Gohram Goth.

The police added that Askari had gone missing on Tuesday night after he left home in North Nazimabad to meet a client in Gulshan-e-Maymar. His family had received a call from the kidnappers that he was in their custody.

In their second call, the kidnappers demanded Rs40 million from the family for the release of Askari. During the investigation into the kidnapping, the police arrested

the suspect who during questioning confessed to the crime.

The body of Askari was discovered on the pointation of the suspect. The dead had his hands tied on the back and his mouth was covered with tape. His body was bundled into a suitcase which the suspects dropped in a nullah.

The investigation of the case was handed to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell which during probe found a criminal record of the suspect. According to the police, the suspect is a habitual criminal and had been jailed in the past.

The case was registered under sections 365-A (kidnapping or abducting for extorting property, valuable security, etc) 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The police will section 6 and 7 of the ATA into it.