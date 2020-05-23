Agri dept in collaboration with Army eradicates locust

MIANWALI: Assistant Director Plants Protection Rana Zulfiqar Ali Friday said the agriculture and revenue departments in collaboration with the Army have made it possible to eradicate the locusts from the district.

The assistant director plants protection has expressed the views while briefing the Director Pest Warming Dr Riaz Hussain during his visit in Mianwali.

On the directions of DG Pest Warming Punjab Dr Anjum Ali Bhutta the director pest warming Dr Riaz Hussain along with AD Plant Protection Rana Zulfiqar visited the locust affected areas of Mianwali district including Rokhary, Muzaffarpur Janubi, Muzaffarpur Shumali and Shahbaz Khel.

The detector Dr Riaz Hessian was told that cluster of locust were entered in Mianwali district from KPK adding that after marking the presence of locusts in 15 areas of the district agriculture extension and agricultural plant protection in collaboration with the Army had started anti-locust combat operation and made it possible to eradicate the locusts from the district.

He said measures were being taken in the areas to eradicate its previous eggs and newborn ducks adding that teams were plowing in the areas and doing poisonous spray to kill the newborn ducks.

Wheat procurement: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Sher Chattah Friday said all wheat procurement centres of the food department will be opened on 29th and 30th of Ramazan.

The DC has directed the officers of the department for making sure all the necessary arrangements of wheat procurement in these days.

He directed the ADCR Arjumans Zia, Assistant Commissioners and officers of food department for conduction visits at wheat procurement centers and ensures the payment amounts to the farmers, addressing the complaints and the process of procurement.

The DC has also directed the food, revenue and police teams for loading wheat from the houses of farmers and shifting them at wheat procurement centers according to the lists of issued gunny bags.

He has also directed to continue crackdown against the hoarders and confiscate the stored wheat.

He has further directed for continuing checking at inter district and inter provincial check posts for the prevention of transportation of wheat in Eid days.

Robbers kill shopkeeper: A man was gunned down in an incident of firing in Piplan police limits.

According to police sources, four gunmen riding two motorbikes; after committing an incident of robbery stopped at a shop named Ahmad Kariana Merchant situated at Behram Nagar Tehsil Piplan and purchased cigarettes. When the shopkeeper Sher Bahadur asked for money the robbers shot him dead and fled.