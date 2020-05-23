13 wheat procurement centres to remain open during Eid days

SARGODHA: According to the district administration, all 13 wheat procurement centres of the food department will remain open during the Eid holidays.

Food department officials should make all necessary arrangements to continue wheat procurement these days; in this regard Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has issued the orders. The DC has directed to keep the wheat procurement centers open during all the holidays except the Eid day. He said ADCR, Assistant Commissioners and Food Department officials should visit all the procurement centres and facilitate the process of procurement of wheat, payment of dues to the farmers and redressal of all kinds of grievances of the farmers.