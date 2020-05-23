Three arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.
According to a police spokesman, police of different stations arrested three accused and recovered 2.550 kg hashish, one shotgun, a shotgun and one pistol from accused Rashib Ali, Ghulam Raza and Amjid Ali. Police have registered separate cases against the accused.