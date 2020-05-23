3,000 wheat bags recovered

close
Sat May 23, 2020
May 23, 2020

Peshawar

May 23, 2020

KHANEWAL: The district administration recovered 3,000 wheat bags during a crackdown at Chak 28/10-R here on Friday.

A team of district administration raided the warehouse of middleman Hanif and recovered 3,000 wheat bags.

A 600 sacks of wheat was also recovered from a truck. The wheat was being shifted to Sargodha illegally. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said the action against hoarders would continue.

