3,000 wheat bags recovered

KHANEWAL: The district administration recovered 3,000 wheat bags during a crackdown at Chak 28/10-R here on Friday.
A team of district administration raided the warehouse of middleman Hanif and recovered 3,000 wheat bags.
A 600 sacks of wheat was also recovered from a truck. The wheat was being shifted to Sargodha illegally. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said the action against hoarders would continue.