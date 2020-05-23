Three killed in Bannu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: Three people were shot dead in Banuchi Hathikhel area of the district on Friday, police said. Two groups clashed over some dispute, killing Shaheb, his brother Shaded and their friend Sunyan. A passer-by, Asghar, was injured and rushed to hospital. The police said they have registered the case.