Sat May 23, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2020

Three killed in Bannu

Peshawar

BANNU: Three people were shot dead in Banuchi Hathikhel area of the district on Friday, police said. Two groups clashed over some dispute, killing Shaheb, his brother Shaded and their friend Sunyan. A passer-by, Asghar, was injured and rushed to hospital. The police said they have registered the case.

