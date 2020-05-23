close
Sat May 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 23, 2020

Youth shot dead over petty issue

Peshawar

A
APP
May 23, 2020

SARGODHA: A youth was killed in a firing incident in Urban Area police limits here on Friday.

According to police spokesperson, Sarfraz, 23, of Mohammadi Colony was sprinkling water outside his house and when the water went to Rafi’s house they both exchanged harsh words over the matter. In a fit of rage, accused Rafi along with his accomplices allegedly killed Sarfraz by firing.

Latest News

More From Peshawar