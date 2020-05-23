Youth shot dead over petty issue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A youth was killed in a firing incident in Urban Area police limits here on Friday.
According to police spokesperson, Sarfraz, 23, of Mohammadi Colony was sprinkling water outside his house and when the water went to Rafi’s house they both exchanged harsh words over the matter. In a fit of rage, accused Rafi along with his accomplices allegedly killed Sarfraz by firing.