Sugar scam report: JI leader urges govt to punish culprits

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has urged the government to implement the forensic report about sugar scam and award punishment to those responsible for the crisis.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, he said that mere issuance of report would serve no purpose. The government should take practical steps and award exemplary punishment to those involed in the scam, he added.

He said that the sugar mafia sucked the blood of the people and earned billions of rupees through illegal practices. “The forensic report clearly shows that the federal cabinet and the Punjab government were actively involved with each other during the whole crisis,” he added.