Chicken prices go up

MANSEHRA: Contrary to the claims of officials concerned to check prices of essential items, the prices of chicken jumped to a record Rs215 per kilogram in the district on Friday. “The district administration has miserably failed to check prices of essentials as chicken is being sold at Rs215 per kg, which is a highest in last 10 years,” Muhammad Ajmal, a buyer, told reporters at a chicken shop. The chicken, which was being sold at Rs 200 per kg last week and its prices increased to Rs215 earlier this week, now reached Rs225 per kg. Ajmal said that as Eidul Azhar was around the corner and prices of chicken jumped to a record high. “The government should bring price of chicken to stability so that people could purchase it on Eid,” he said. A chicken shop owner, Mohammad Azam, said that prices of chicken would enhance further in coming days before the Eidul Fitr as chickens were being smuggled to Afghanistan following reopening of boarders with Afghanistan.