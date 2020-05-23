UMT is leading in service to nation

Several businesses all across the globe are suffering and the economy is in a freefall due to the pandemic and lockdown. In these times, under young dynamic education leadership of President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad, UMT is serving the nation by providing helping hands with such as financial resources, moral support or even through services.

During the lockdown situation particularly small businesses are usually at the receiving end, therefore faculty of Department of Marketing of SBE, UMT, through its young leadership is hoping to cultivate a new culture of entrepreneurship by providing free consultancy services for small business in the areas of Digital and Social Media Marketing, Sales and Promotion, Eid Stock Management and Clearance, Finding Customers and Managing Orders.

UMT President Ibrahim Murad appreciated the esteemed faculty who are playing an integral role to establish small businesses in Covid-19 situation as UMT in giving scholarships, free counseling and now free business advisory for small businesses. Ibrahim Hassan Murad has already formed an effective forum named Young Philanthropist of Pakistan to produce next generation business leaders, who will serve their country, nation and humanity with their best role of leadership. Further he suggested the government should also take extra measures to provide help to small businessmen around the country.***