Sat May 23, 2020
May 23, 2020

Call to increase pension

Lahore

It has been appealed to the prime minister that pension of the government employees retired from grade 1 to grade 16 should be increased in the upcoming budget. Retired government employees Muhammad Arshad Khan and others said that the pensioners who retired from grade 1 to grade 16 were the hard hit by the price hike.

