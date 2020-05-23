Call to increase pension

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It has been appealed to the prime minister that pension of the government employees retired from grade 1 to grade 16 should be increased in the upcoming budget. Retired government employees Muhammad Arshad Khan and others said that the pensioners who retired from grade 1 to grade 16 were the hard hit by the price hike.