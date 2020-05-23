UVAS lab conducts 5,000 Covid-19 tests

LAHORE:The Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory for Emerging Pathogens of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, has tested 5,000 samples received from Punjab Healthcare Department for Covid-19.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad met with the team involved in Covid-19 testing and appreciated Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, chairman, Department of Microbiology, and his team for their contribution to this noble cause. The VC especially acknowledged the contribution and dedication of volunteer postgraduate students. He distributed stipend cheques among them as a token of appreciation.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nasim said that the UVAS was committed to contributing to the best of its capabilities to the government efforts in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

LGH: The arrangements have been finalised to provide special treatment facilities to the patients in Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences, especially in corona wards, during Eidul Fitr holidays.

In this regard, Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood have issued separate notifications in which it has been made clear that any gazetted officer will not leave station without application, administrative staff and store keepers would keep their phones on. They said that any medical and administrative hospital employee will remain on duty while DMS will not leave the duty without permission till the second shift takes charge.

LGH Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar said that the Corona Helpline of the hospital will be active 24 hours a day and patients will be able to contact the administrative doctor at any time on phone number 042-99268817. The heads of both institutions directed the officials to provide special food to the patients during Eid holidays.

cleanliness plan: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) announced its Eid cleanliness plan here Friday.

Officials said the plan was made on the special directions from the chief minister, chairman and managing director Lahore LWMC who directed the company officials to ensure waste-free Lahore on Eidul-Fitr following the tradition and practice of yester years.

In this connection, the department has formulated a comprehensive plan and issued its standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Chand Raat and three days of Eid.

To ensure cleanliness condition and arrangements in the City during Eid, the holidays of all officials and staff have been cancelled. LWMC staff will render its services in all big and small markets in three shifts on the last day of Ramazan .

Midnight operations will continue till Eid prayers and special arrangements have been made for sweeping, sprinkling the roads with disinfectant in the wake of Covid-19 and lime in the surroundings of masajid and Eid Gahs all over the City.

The Eid operations also include frequent checking of waste containers and ensuring their lifting when required. All LWMC offices will remain open on Eid days for public service. The contractors, Albayrak and Ozpak, will also remain active in the field for sanitation services.

LWMC’s helpline 1139 and Clean Lahore Mobile Application will stay alert with all resources to address waste related complaints during the four days. Meanwhile, the LWMC chairman and MD have extended Eid greetings to all Muslims.