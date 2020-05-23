Religious bodies support Palestinians’ struggle

LAHORE:Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) President Sahibzada Abul Khair Zubair has reiterated that Kashmir was termed the jugular vein of Pakistan, and Palestine the lifeline of the Muslim world by the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam.

The president of MYC, an alliance of over a dozen religious bodies, was addressing a meeting through telephone on the Al-Quds Day. He said US President Trump’s so-called deal of the century was aimed at total annihilation of the Palestine state and protecting Israel’s hold there.

Sahibzada Abul Khair Zubair said the religious organisations in Pakistan could not remain silent on the Palestine issue. These parties, he said, fully support the Palestinians’ struggle for liberation. A joint declaration adopted at the meeting impressed upon the Muslim world to get united on the Palestine issue to prove that this was the issue of the entire Ummah and the liberation of the Qibla e Awwal was the responsibility of the Umamh as a whole.

MYC Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, who read out the joint declaration, said that the meeting strongly condemned Indian Prime Minister Modi’s fascist tactics in Indian-Held Kashmir. The meeting participants also urged the world community to foil India’s bid to alter the demography of Kashmir by settling Hindus there. Liaqat Baloch said that the 27th of Ramazan was the Independence Day of Pakistan.

He urged the government to announce practical steps for establishing the State of Madina. He alleged the government’s pro-Qadyani steps, issuing liquor permits, and promoting obscenity were unconstitutional steps which were in conflict with the objectives of the creation of Pakistan. He called for establishing the Islamic economic system in the country to overcome the economic crisis facing the country.