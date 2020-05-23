IG lauds police force

Around 100 police officers and officials out of 500 infected with coronavirus resumed their routine duties which reflected steadfastness and unprecedented zeal of police force.

These views were expressed by the inspector general of police Punjab in his special message to police officers and officials with respect to Eidul Fitr. He also extended Eid greetings to police force in advance in his message.

He said that police force should perform their duties on Chand Raat and Eid with the same spirit and zeal and use all available resources for protection of wealth and lives of people.