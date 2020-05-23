Sirajul Haq calls for releasing Rs10b corona relief fund

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded the government immediately release Rs10 billion to protect the masses from corona and to improve the health services in the country.

Delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora mosque, he called for arranging free corona tests to know the exact number of virus patients which would help to check the spread of the disease.

Calling for lifting the curbs on the Eid prayers, Sirajul Haq said that mosques and seminaries had strictly observed the SOPs to establish that only the religious sections of the society respected the law. He said the Muslim world would have to work out a joint line of action for the liberation of Kashmir and Palestine. He said the US was the patron of India and Israel. As long as the Muslim rulers had hopes from the US for resolving these issues, Kashmir and Palestine would not be liberated.

Sirajul Haq said on the Al-Quds Day, his message to the Palestinian brethren was that the entire Muslim Ummah, especially the people of Pakistan were with them. He demanded the government pressurise the world community for stopping Indian brutalities in Held Kashmir and for the Kashmiris’ right of self-determination.

He said Palestine and Kashmir were the common problems of the Muslim world. Hindus and the Zionists were perpetrating atrocities on the Muslims in both places. Around one lakh Palestinians had sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Qibla-e-Awwal. “We don’t believe in the philosophy of East Bank or the West Bank, as these are the US tricks to occupy the whole of Palestine. The so-called US deal of the century was a conspiracy to strengthen Israel’s hold on entire Palestine.

Sirajul Haq said that curfew and lockdown had been continuing in Held Kashmir for the last nine months and the Kashmiris were living in miserable conditions. Their sick were dying in the homes and the Kashmiris were not allowed to carry their dead bodies to the graveyards. He demanded the government raise its voice in support of the Kashmiris at international forums for the liberation of Kashmir from Indian slavery.