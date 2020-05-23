This is how police solved boy’s murder mystery in 48 hours

LAHORE:The Lahore Investigation Wing police have really performed a miracle by saving huge expenses on DNA tests, which had cost Rs 80m to the Punjab police in the Zainab murder case, and solved a child abuse and murder case by only one DNA test and above all within 48 hours.

On May 16, 10-year-old boy Ghulam Mustafa was found dead from an under construction plaza in Nawab Town. The condition of the body and circumstantial evidence implied that the boy had been abused and murdered.

The murderer also tried to set the boy ablaze and create an impression that the boy had tried to set himself on fire. The killer failed to burn the body as he heard someone’s loud voice in the plaza that was also used by locals as a shortcut passage to reach their locality. He placed the body in the washroom, locked the room from inside and escaped through a small window over the door.

The matter was brought to the notice of DIG Investigation Lahore Dr Inam Waheed, who reached the crime scene and constituted eight teams to solve the mysterious death. The first team was directed to talk to local children, the second team was asked to identify people who were involved in such crimes, the third team was ordered to interview local labourers, the fourth team was asked to engage local vendors for information, the fifth team was to interview locals, the sixth team was tasked with checking locals as well as CCTV cameras, the seventh team was in contact with family members of the victim and the eighth team was supposed to coordinate with all teams.

The idea to talk to the children in a friendly way worked and one of the children informed the police that a local of the area, Abdul Rehman, was involved in abusing children. Another child told the police that an abused victim and his family had left the locality. The police asked the boy to lead them to the house of the accused. Meanwhile, another team rushed to the houses of other victims, including the family which had migrated from Lahore.

The police team was informed by the family that Abdul Rehman had abused their child and they left the city in shame. As per police, Adbul Rehman had abused three boys after luring them as they played outside their homes.

His offense became more serious as he continued to evade capture, with the intervention of elders of the area, who requested the victims’ families to forgive him. There was a distinct pattern to his offences. In each case he approached his victims near to where he could easily abuse them. The swift investigation led the detectives to present evidence to Abdul Rehman, including a positive DNA match, which left him unable to deny his heinous crimes.

There is no shred of doubt that the Lahore Investigation Wing has saved the city from a new threat. A racket in Kasur in 2015 had caused the removal of then Kasur DPO Rai Babar Saeed, who is presently serving as DIG Operations Lahore.

The then Punjab Chief Minister had made Additional IG Special Branch Arif Mushtaq, DPO Rai Babar Saeed and two DSPs OSDs over their negligence and misreporting of the incident, following recommendations of the then IGP Mushtaq Ahmad Sukehra.