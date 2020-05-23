Heatwave to persist

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Very hot weather was witnessed in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist next 48 hours. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 42.7°C and minimum was 24.7°C.