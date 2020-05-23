Al-Quds Day rallies flay Zionists’ atrocities

LAHORE:International Day of Al-Quds was observed in the provincial metropolis on Friday to condemn Zionists’ atrocities against innocent people of Palestine.

Two different rallies were taken out in the City to observe the Al-Quds Day. The first rally from its traditional route on The Mall culminated at Faisal Chowk near the Punjab Assembly while another one starting from Lahore Press Club culminated near Faisal Chowk.

The participants of the rallies carrying placards and banners chanted anti-Israel and anti-US slogans and expressed solidarity with innocent people of Palestine and to oppose and condemn Zionism and Israel.

Addressing the rally participants, the speaker condemned Israeli atrocities against the people of Palestine and spoke against the occupation of Palestine and the oppression of the people of Palestine.

Despite prevailing situation vis-à-vis coronavirus and severe hot weather dozens of people, including women participated in the rallies. A contingent of police was also deployed to avoid any untoward incident. Later, the participants dispersed peacefully.