90,000 bags of wheat seized from hoarders, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Department has seized more than 90,000 bags of wheat in 10 districts of the province and initiated legal action against the hoarders.

As many as 762 raids were conducted and 267 vehicles were impounded and 213 FIR were registered. Action will continue even during the holidays on the instructions of Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan who is personally monitoring all the campaign. The minister said that on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar crackdown on hoarders was continuing and a huge stock of wheat was seized in Gujranwala, Layyah, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin and Chakwal.

He said that the negative hoarding activities lead to profiteering in the market and increase in prices while hoarding has become a social menace. Abdul Aleem Khan said that a large consignment of wheat was seized in Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Vehari, Malsi and Kot Addu. Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that wheat procurement campaign in Punjab had entered the final stage. He said, “In a recent meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, there was a detailed discussion on food sector in Punjab and Insha Allah, we will implement wheat procurement under new policies in future which will benefit the farmers.” Abdul Aleem Khan said that the role of the government should be facilitation and regulatory while business activities should be done by private entities. He expressed the hope that there would be no food crisis in Punjab, including flour and the situation will remain satisfactory.

inquiry report: Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled another promise he had made to the nation and set an example that has no precedent in the past. Commenting on the report published by the Sugar Commission of Inquiry, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has done well in the eyes of the people and his move is highly commendable.