Eid traffic plan

LAHORE:The City Traffic Police Lahore issued traffic plan for Eidul Fitr. Around 2,190 traffic wardens will perform duty during the first three day of Eid. Eleven DSPs and 120 inspectors will perform duty under the supervision of divisional SPs. As many 103 inspectors, 110 constables and 398 wardens have been deployed to perform duty around markets. At least 80 wardens will perform duty on various bus stands and 32 will perform duty at entry and exit points of the City. Almost 17 inspectors and 65 wardens will be deployed outside shopping malls to regulate the traffic there.

rewarded: The SSP Motor Transport distributed cash prizes among police officials who showed good performance. He distributed Rs 200,000 among the officers and officials from the rank of constable to sub-inspector.