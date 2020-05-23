CM Usman Buzdar grieved over plane crash

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over PIA plane crash in Karachi and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

In a statement, the chief minister said that he was deeply saddened over the loss of precious human lives adding that the Punjab government fully shared the grief of bereaved families. He prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has deputed Commissioner Lahore as a focal person to liaise with the airport and civil aviation officials for providing necessary information to the bereaved families.