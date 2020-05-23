ICC greets Sarfraz on 33rd birthday

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has paid a tribute to former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed on his 33rd birthday.

The sport’s governing body shared the highlights of Sarfraz’s crucial half-century against Sri Lanka in the 2017 edition of Champions Trophy as he led Pakistan to their maiden title. He led Pakistan to the 2017 Champions Trophy title. The Pakistan Cricket Board also paid tribute to the wicketkeeper-batsman. Babar Azam has replaced Sarfraz Ahmed as the ODI skipper of the team and the Quetta Gladiators legend was also demoted to Category B from Category A in the central contracts list.