22 players likely to be picked for England tour

LAHORE: The National Selection Committee has started consultations on the formation of Test and T20 squads for the national cricket team's tour of England. Around 30 to 35 players will be called up for the camp while 22 players are believed to be picked for the tour.

According to sources, the final consultation for the selection of potential players for the camp will take place after the Eid holidays and 30 to 35 players will be called up for the training camp in early June, as per the plan. The players will be sent to England together.

According to sources, all the 21 players included in the central contract will be part of the camp while Fawad Alam, Bilal Asif, Imran Khan Sr. will be called in for the Test squad.

On the other hand, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, for the T20 squad. The names of Shoaib Malik, M Hafeez as well as Usman Qadir, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali and Haider Ali are also being considered. In case of postponement of T20 World Cup, the case of Shoaib Malik and M Hafeez may be weakened.

In the possible tour of England, the national team has to play three Tests and three T20 matches. According to the proposed plan, the national team will leave for England in early July.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently busy preparing for the tour of England. In this regard, two days ago, the PCB also briefed the players and informed them about its plan.

Assuring that the health and safety of the cricketers would not be compromised, the PCB announced that the training of cricketers was being planned in early June, all the procedures for the training were being worked out and apparently It looks like the cricketers will train in groups and for that the National Cricket Academy will be made safe in every way.Before the training, there will be COVID 19 tests for all cricketers, sports staff and concerned people.