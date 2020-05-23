ICC issues guidelines for resuming cricket

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued comprehensive guidelines aimed at the resumption of cricket around the world as respective governments have started to relax the restrictions imposed due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes right after England have begun individual skill based training for its players with an eye on their Test series against West Indies, originally scheduled in July.

Among the finely-detailed guidelines, the ICC has recommended the appointment of a chief medical officer or a bio-safety officer to ensure all the respective government guidelines are followed as players return to training.

The apex body has also asked for a consideration of a pre-match isolation training camp that will involve temperature checks and Covid-19 testing at least 14 days prior to travel. Additionally, the ICC has also asked for the formulation of an adequate testing plan during practice and competition.

Next up on ICC's agenda for the respective boards is the need to provide a safe workplace for the cricketers, which entails risk assessment of training and match venues. There is also calls for maintaining 1.5m distance (or as indicated by the respective government) between players at all times, and thorough sanitisation of personal equipment. Like in the ECB's recently-released guidelines, ICC also calls for players to arrive at grounds 'ready to train', and not use common facilities like changing rooms.

With respect to match situation, the need for medical resources at every venue, the appointment of on-call doctors and sufficient medical support have to be considered. After already having banned the use of saliva to shine the ball for when cricket resumes, the ICC has now recommended providing players with a clear guidance into the safe management of the ball.

The ICC has also stated that players should not be handing over of cap, towels, jumpers etc to the umpires between overs, while also saying that the umpires might have to use gloves while handling the ball.

The ICC has also set out very strict rules for travel, which will first need the adherence of the guidelines set by respective governments. Furthermore, the ICC has called for the use of chartered flights, adequate social distancing on the flight, and taking up dedicated floors for the teams in hotel accommodations.

The ICC has also set out specific guidelines for bowlers, considering they run the highest risk of getting injured if proper care is not taken in their return from a lengthy period of inactivity. These include the suggestion to the cricket boards to involve a larger squad, in order to achieve the demands of the sport once it resumes.

The ICC has also gone ahead with format-specific training periods required for bowlers all over the world. As per these, boards will be required to allow for a minimum of 5-6 weeks of training, with the last three weeks of it involving bowling at match intensity for T20Is.

For ODIs, the minimum preparation period is of 6 weeks, and a similar phase of match intensity practice. For Tests, the ICC recommends about two months of preparation (8 to 12 weeks), and the last 4-5 weeks of match intensity practice.