Huzaifa falls in semis in Florida

ISLAMABAD: Huzaifa Ab­dul Rehman is making strides in tennis as he has managed to reach the semi-finals of the UTR Professional Tennis underway in Florida but ultimately lost to top seed of the host state.

Huzaifa has been training at the Florida International Tennis Academy for the last three months under the guidance of world renowned coaches. M Segura defeated Huzaifa 2-6, 6-1, 6, 0-1 (retired) in the semi-final.

Talking to ‘The News’ after the defeat, Huzaifa said he was not in his best shape after winning the first set easily and preferred conceding the semi-final. “My opponent is considered as one of the toughest in Florida. If I was in my best shape, I am sure I would have earned a place in the final. I was very comfortable in the first set which I won 6-2,” he said.

UTR Professional Tennis is considered as one of the top events in USA. “The state never barred tennis activities in Florida as the organisers kept on holding the events. Florida was not much affected by Covid-19 as compared to other states in United States.”

Huzaifa hoped that with further training under the guidance of top coaches he would be in a position to strengthen his place in the professional tennis in USA.

“With the help of academy coaches, I am also planning to play some more professional events in upcoming weeks. I am working hard on fitness and hopefully I would be in a better shape in the months to come.”

Huzaifa added that his game had improved by leaps and bounds in three to four months time. “My game has improved considerably. It is just a start. I would be in a much better shape for the professional events soon.” Huzaifa has won back-to-back ITF Junior International events in Islamabad.