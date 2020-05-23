ICC gives guidelines for safe resumption of cricket

ISLAMABAD: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given guidelines for the safe resumption of cricket to assist its members in restarting cricket activities in their countries as government restrictions owing to Covid-19 pandemic start to relax.

‘ICC Back to Cricket Guidelines’ is a comprehensive document developed by the ICC Medical Advisory Committee in consultation with member medical representatives, and provides guidance for the safe resumption of community cricket, domestic professional cricket and international cricket.

The guidelines do not provide answers to when the game can resume in different parts of the world, rather provide a framework with practical suggestions on how members can resume cricket in a manner that protects against the risk of transmission of infection with the Covid-19 virus.

The primary considerations in developing the ‘ICC Back to Cricket Guidelines’ are:

1. Safety first

a. The ICC’s priority is the wellbeing of the entire cricket community.

b. The resumption of cricket activities should begin only if there is no perceived or known risk that doing so might result in an increase in the local CV-19 transmission rate.

c. Every effort should be made to ensure that risks associated with the cricket environment i.e. field of play, training venue, changing rooms, equipment, management of the ball have been mitigated before any training session or match.

2. Government advice

a. ICC Members (and their own cricket communities) should be guided by the advice of their respective governments in relation to when sporting activity is resumed. Where sporting activities has been expressly forbidden by governments, no cricket activity should commence until approval to do so has been obtained from the government.

b. ICC Members should be guided by the advice of their respective governments in relation to travel restrictions (domestic and international) and quarantine requirements.

3. Leadership and the wider impact of cricket

a. Cricket can play a leadership role in combatting

the global pandemic by providing positive role models for society.

b. As the international governing body for cricket, the ICC is looking to provide all within the sport — individuals, teams, and national cricket federations — with clear direction to support a safe and successful back to cricket regime.

c. Cricket plays an important positive role in supporting individuals to gain a sense of normalcy in their lives and carries with it important physical and mental health benefits.