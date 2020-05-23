Businessmen disappointed over market timing

Islamabad: The businessmen of the federal capital have expressed dismay over decision of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration not allowing the markets and shopping malls to open till 10 pm.

The owners of shops and traders community observe with opening of shops and malls allowed till 5 pm, they could not meet their expenses and were unable to pay salaries to employees. “We are disappointed that that the administration is still undecided over timing as the Punjab Government had allowed extension in timing to 10 pm,” they said.

Owing to restricted timing, it also became difficult for the customers to complete their Eid shopping as some shopping malls were following social distancing to avoid heavy rush at a time.

A senior officer of the ICT administration when contacted said the administration was still waiting directives from the Ministry of Interior to take a decision about new timing.

The business community said that they and their employees are running short of patience as they are unable to make the ends meet.

“There is relentless pressure on businessmen and traders as they are no longer able to pay the rents and utility bills.

They said that the relief granted by the government now also seem tiny as financial pressure increases relentlessly. " Complying orders of the Chief Commissioner, they could not even lay off their employees during the pandemic; they’ve been paying staff salaries from their own pockets for the last two months," they said.

They said that unpaid tenant dues have put the shopping malls under much duress and it has become nearly impossible for us to keep the wheel rolling. "Now it is hardly two days remaining till Eid whereas frustration of our tenants is scrapping the sky," they said.