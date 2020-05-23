Another 4 deaths, 170 test positive in twin cities

Rawalpindi : Easing lockdown further has given rise to a number of misperceptions among a good proportion of population in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi where the coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed another four lives in last 24 hours taking death toll to 89 while another 170 patients have been confirmed positive taking tally to 3167 on Friday.

After further relaxation in lockdown in Punjab, a number of people have started thinking that the COVID-19 outbreak is not as serious as is being portrayed and their stance is that had the outbreak been so deadly, the government would not have relaxed the lockdown for the festive occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The virus, however, continued to hit population with more severity in the region as in last 24 hours, two confirmed patients of COVID-19 died here in Rawalpindi district belonging to Tehsil Murree and Tehsil Kotli Satyan. Both the patients were male having over 60 years of age. Another two patients died in last 24 hours were from Islamabad Capital Territory.

Another two deaths due to COVID-19 has taken the total number of deaths from the district to 77 while another 79 patients have been tested positive for the disease after which the number of confirmed patients of the illness from the district has reached 1841, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

Of a total of 1841 confirmed patients from the district, as many as 539 have been discharged after treatment while 292 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities including Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Rawalpindi, a field hospital at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex and Holy Family Hospital.

The EDO said another 932 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation in the district while some 2309 persons have been under quarantine in their homes. To date, a total of 703 persons have been relived from quarantine, he said.

He said another 242 persons who reached Pakistan from United Arab Emirates on Thursday evening have been kept under quarantine at University of Engineering and Technology in Taxila and their samples have been sent to the laboratory for confirmation. All the passengers who would be tested negative, can be allowed to go to their homes to spend Eid, he said.

Meanwhile, another 91 patients have been tested positive from the federal capital in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 1326 of which 151 have so far recovered while 12 died of the disease.