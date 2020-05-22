close
Fri May 22, 2020
PIA cuts fare for medical staff

LAHORE: PIA has announced 10 percent discount on domestic travel for doctors and paramedic staff who are fearlessly performing their duties in Covid-19 pandemic. In recognition of their services, PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik instructed the airline officials for immediate implementation of the special offer. PIA is offering 10 percent discount on domestic tickets before and during Eid holidays. The discount can be availed on presentation of PMDC cards and Pakistan Nursing Council accreditation cards.

